White baby rhino born at Cotswold Wildlife Park

Stella is the newest addition to the rhino family at Cotswold Wildlife Park.

The newborn is her parents Monty and Ruby's first female calf and only the third female calf born in the Oxfordshire's park's history.

The park said white rhinos were once the rarest subspecies of any Rhino and were on the verge of extinction in the early 1900s.

  • 02 Oct 2019
