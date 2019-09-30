Video

Two thieves have been jailed after trying to steal a cash machine in Abingdon five times.

CCTV captured David Begalov and Goga Kakitadze attempting to pull the ATM from the wall of a petrol station on 3 April.

Begalov, 32, was jailed for two years at Oxford Crown Court Kakitadze, 35, was sentenced to 18 months behind bars.