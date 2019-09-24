Syrian refugees 'happy and safer in the UK'

Video

A refugee couple who fled Syria for the UK because of the ongoing civil war say they feel happier and safer, despite their children being subject to racist attacks.

Children have tried to throw stones at Muradi and Salih Bakir's son and daughters in Witney since they reached the UK in 2016, but the family has found most people to be kind and friendly.

"In any country you will find the good people and bad people," Muradi says.

West Oxfordshire District Council has set up a working group to investigate how refugees can be better supported in the area.