Young poet inspired by move from Nepal
Video

Poet Mukahang Limbu inspired by move from Nepal

Mukahang Limbu moved to Oxford from Nepal as a child.

Now aged 18, he is an award-winning poet who writes about his experiences of moving to a very different country and trying to fit in.

He has now earned a place at the University of Oxford.

  • 23 Aug 2019