Didcot Power Station towers demolished
After more than 50 years, Didcot Power Station's cooling towers have been demolished.
The power station's gigantic, concrete towers created clouds of dust as they were blown down in the heart of Midsomer Murders country.
But seconds after they fell a power was cut from up to 49,000 homes when a electricity pole was damaged.
18 Aug 2019
