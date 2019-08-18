Didcot Power Station towers demolished
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Didcot Power Station towers demolished

After more than 50 years, Didcot Power Station's cooling towers have been demolished.

The power station's gigantic, concrete towers created clouds of dust as they were blown down in the heart of Midsomer Murders country.

But seconds after they fell a power was cut from up to 49,000 homes when a electricity pole was damaged.

  • 18 Aug 2019