What it's like being black in rural England
Rachel Edwards moved from London to rural Oxfordshire 22 years ago.
Describing her own personal experience, the author - who is of Afro-Caribbean descent - said she found confusion from the "mostly white" community she moved to.
12 Jul 2019
