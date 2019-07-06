From deprived estate to superstar model
'From being broke to chilling with Taylor Swift'

While some of his childhood friends ended up in jail, Addis Miller is forging a life on the catwalk.

The 22-year-old from Blackbird Leys in Oxford said he avoided gang life by working out in the gym.

He was then was spotted by a modelling agent and has since worked with some of fashion's biggest brands.

He also has hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram.

