The school teaching pupils in hospital
A school with a difference is helping children undergoing hospital treatment keep up with their studies.

The Oxfordshire Hospital School ensures pupils with individual needs are catered for by teachers and carers at the hospital, including those who are bedridden and need bedside assistance.

Patients undergoing cancer treatment can also use remote-controlled robots based in classrooms, so they never miss a lesson and can continue to interact with their friends via camera.

  • 02 Jul 2019
