Watlington bakery started by 15-year-old girl
Kitty Tait has started her own bakery business in an Oxfordshire village.
The 15-year-old is home-schooled and fits in her studies alongside running the Orange Bakery in Watlington, which opened last month.
"I have quite mixed responses, some people are quite disbelieving," she said. "And some people treat me like I'm an equal, or a business owner."
08 Jun 2019
