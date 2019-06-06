Sri Lanka
'I lost my siblings in a terror attack'

David Linsey's brother and sister were killed in the Easter Sunday terror attack in Sri Lanka.

Now the 21-year-old, from Oxford, wants to get a "sense of healing" by raising money for the hundreds of families affected by the disaster.

He has set up the Daniel and Amelie Linsey Foundation in memory of his siblings, and wants to raise £500,000 for victims of the blast.

