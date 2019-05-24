The zine working for a queer utopia
Sassify zine: Working for a queer utopia

Sassify is a zine challenging perceptions of gender, sexuality and identity.

Editor Jason Kattenhorn, from Banbury in Oxfordshire, wants to bring the word queer into the mainstream and is doing it with issues packed with art, stories and interviews.

"We exist, we're here, we're not going away," he says.

