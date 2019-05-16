Media player
Singing makes Sam with Down's syndrome 'feel more alive'
Sam Pittick brought the house down when he sang for his new choir for the first time.
The Oxford-based Soundabout is an inclusive choir for people of all abilities.
For Sam, who has Down's syndrome and hearing loss, singing has helped him overcome his stutter and given him a voice.
And now he plans to keep getting better and better.
16 May 2019
