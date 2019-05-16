The singer who brought the house down
Video

Singing makes Sam with Down's syndrome 'feel more alive'

Sam Pittick brought the house down when he sang for his new choir for the first time.

The Oxford-based Soundabout is an inclusive choir for people of all abilities.

For Sam, who has Down's syndrome and hearing loss, singing has helped him overcome his stutter and given him a voice.

And now he plans to keep getting better and better.

