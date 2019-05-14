A teddy bear for Prince Harry
Prince Harry meets patients at Oxford Children's Hospital

The Duke of Sussex was presented with a teddy bear for newborn Archie during a visit to a children's hospital.

Prince Harry met youngsters at Oxford Children's Hospital and was presented with the gift by former patient Daisy Wingrove, 13.

He then met patients and their families who are currently having treatment at the hospital.

