Bees
Large beehive removed from church roof

A massive colony of bees has been removed from a church after their hive caused the roof to sag.

Honey was dripping down the walls of St Nicholas' Church in Piddington, and services were disrupted by the insects.

The Oxfordshire church has been home to the bees for about 20 years.

  • 30 Apr 2019