Syrian refugees: The humanitarian magician who makes smiles
Jamie Balfour-Paul is a magician with a difference.
His mission is to bring smiles and fun to Syrian refugee children in Lebanon.
The aid worker, from Oxford, set up his charity Magic for Smiles, after seeing the need to help children play.
30 Apr 2019
