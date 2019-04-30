The humanitarian who gives smiles for aid
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Syrian refugees: The humanitarian magician who makes smiles

Jamie Balfour-Paul is a magician with a difference.

His mission is to bring smiles and fun to Syrian refugee children in Lebanon.

The aid worker, from Oxford, set up his charity Magic for Smiles, after seeing the need to help children play.

  • 30 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Clowns bring joy to refugee children