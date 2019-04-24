Media player
Video
Driverless cars tested in virtual simulator of Oxfordshire
A virtual Oxfordshire is being created to help make driverless cars safer.
The government-funded scheme will build a simulator where driverless cars will be put through their paces.
The project is mapping about 20 miles [32.2 km] of streets between Oxford and Abingdon in great detail.
It will then populate those roads with virtual pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.
24 Apr 2019
