Can non-Asian people get henna tattoos?
An woman of Asian heritage has begun a campaign to show henna is not just for Asian women.

Tanya Vyas began Henna Has No Borders after a non-Asian customer asked if it was OK for her to have a henna tattoo, because she was concerned it was cultural appropriation.

  • 18 Apr 2019