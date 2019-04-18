Media player
Can non-Asian people get henna tattoos?
An woman of Asian heritage has begun a campaign to show henna is not just for Asian women.
Tanya Vyas began Henna Has No Borders after a non-Asian customer asked if it was OK for her to have a henna tattoo, because she was concerned it was cultural appropriation.
18 Apr 2019
