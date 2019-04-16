Crowdsourcing app shows access for disabled

Media player
App crowdsources info to help disabled access Oxford venues
An Oxford student has launched an app crowdsourcing information to show the accessibility of social venues.
Wheelchair-user and entrepreneur Matt Pierri says the idea comes from his own experience of Oxford.
He said his app fills an "unmet need" to help disabled people find out if a venue is accessible.
The app, SociAbility, allows users to share details about pubs, cafes, bars and restaurants.
Users can then see information such as how many steps there are, if there is a ramp, how wide the doors are or how big the bathroom is.
16 Apr 2019
