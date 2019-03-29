First-time cover star at the age of 80

Media player
Beate Howitt is a cover model for the first time - aged 80.
The retired teacher, from Oxford, recently won a modelling competition after her friend entered on her behalf, without her knowledge.
She beat entrants decades younger and has now been taken on by a top modelling agency.
She will also be on the cover of the next edition of Goldie magazine.
Video Journalist: Stuart Rust
