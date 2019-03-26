The bus you board for a chat
Video

A scheme by one bus company is helping tackle loneliness.

Thames Travel's Chatty Bus has volunteers onboard to help strike up conversation.

It's on route 41, which travels around the Oxfordshire town of Abingdon.

