Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cannabis with your coffee?
An Oxford cafe has begun selling coffee with a shot of cannabis oil.
There is little evidence to back the health benefits of CBD, but some say it helps with conditions such as anxiety and pain relief.
The oil, which contains no illegal properties, is stirred into espresso at the Organic Deli Cafe.
Video journalist Chris Wood.
-
02 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window