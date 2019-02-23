The library where you borrow a drill

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Oxford library of things: The place you can borrow a drill
A so-called Library of Things featuring items you can borrow - including drills, bread makers, tile cutters and loppers - has opened in Oxford.
It says it is on a "mission to make borrowing better than buying" and in doing so cut down on waste.
Video journalist Chris Wood.
23 Feb 2019
