Keeping fit with spina bifida
Spina bifida: Keeping fit when you are in a wheelchair

Amelia Taylor-Ash has spina bifida and has always struggled keeping fit and keeping her weight down.

Now she trains at the gym with personal trainer Joe and isn't looking back.

Video Journalist: Chris Wood

  • 13 Feb 2019
