Choir 'sings like no-one's listening'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Oxford Tuneless Choir: 'Singing like no-one's listening'
Meet the choir of all ages who "sing like no-one is listening".
The Oxford Tuneless Choir meets once a week to enjoy singing popular songs - however they like.
-
29 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-oxfordshire-47030582/oxford-tuneless-choir-singing-like-no-one-s-listeningRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window