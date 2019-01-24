Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Make-up lessons remind me I'm a person'
Women with cancer are being taught how to apply make-up.
The sessions offer practical advice, as well as giving people a chance to share their experiences.
-
24 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-oxfordshire-46918211/make-up-lessons-remind-me-i-m-a-personRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window