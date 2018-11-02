Epilepsy funding needed 'to save lives'
Hundreds of people with epilepsy are dying every year because "critical" checks are not taking place, campaigners have warned.

Charity Sudep Action wants the government to commit funding so annual risk check-ups take place properly.

Chief executive Jane Hanna, from Wantage, Oxfordshire, has campaigned since the sudden death of her 27-year-old partner, Alan Pring, in 1990.

