Video
The art collective breaking barriers
The Shadowlight Artists are putting on an exhibition for the first time.
Work by the collective, who all have learning disabilities, is going on display at Modern Art Oxford.
"I'm massively proud," says adviser Chris Oakley.
24 Oct 2018
