Celebrating 72 by lifting 7,900lbs
Oxford don celebrates 72 with 7,900lbs powerlift

Oxford don Catherine Walter has celebrated her 72nd birthday by powerlifting 7,900lbs.

The champion powerlifter, who says you learn from failure, was raising money so her team could compete in the world championships.

Video journalist: Jamie Ryan

  • 16 Oct 2018
