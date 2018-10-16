Media player
M40 crash: Caravan travels wrong way on motorway
Dashcam footage shows a car towing a caravan driving the wrong way on a motorway, moments before a crash.
It was travelling south on the northbound carriageway of the M40, near Oxford, when it crashed at about 16:00 BST on Monday.
No details of any injuries have been released.
Video credit: Alex Varga
16 Oct 2018
