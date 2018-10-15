Media player
Oxford Professor heads back to Egypt after losing legs
Dr Liz Frood lost her legs, nose and the use of her hands after developing sepsis three years ago.
For the first time since surviving the condition, the Associate Professor of Egyptology at the University of Oxford has returned to Egypt to work.
Every year, 44,000 people in the UK lose their lives to sepsis, according to the UK Sepsis Trust.
