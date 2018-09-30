Wheelchair skate
New wheelchair for 'skating mad' boy

Skate-mad Ben Sleet has a new wheelchair after his supporters launched a crowdfunding campaign.

The eight-year-old, who has spina bifida, is frequently seen in his local skatepark.

He had been struggling to skate with his more cumbersome chair.

