New wheelchair for 'skating mad' boy
Skate-mad Ben Sleet has a new wheelchair after his supporters launched a crowdfunding campaign.
The eight-year-old, who has spina bifida, is frequently seen in his local skatepark.
He had been struggling to skate with his more cumbersome chair.
30 Sep 2018
