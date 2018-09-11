Media player
CCTV of Witney armed robbery released
CCTV footage of an armed robbery by two balaclava-clad men at a post office has been released.
The two men entered the post office in Burwell Drive, Witney, at about 09:30 BST on Saturday.
A 31-year-old from Witney has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, but police are continuing to search for a second man.
11 Sep 2018
