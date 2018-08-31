Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Oxford vineyard ready to sell wine
Ilir Kebej is ready to start selling wine, four years after planting 2,500 vines on a hill in Oxford.
His vineyard proves you can grow grapes and make wine in England, he says.
-
31 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window