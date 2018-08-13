The Ward of Bannister
Bannister ward name change considered

Oxford City Council has proposed changing the name of St Clement's to Bannister as part of a review of city council wards.

The ward would include the Iffley Road running track, where Roger Bannister made history by becoming the first man to complete a four minute mile.

Sir Roger, who was also a leading neurologist and Master of Pembroke College, Oxford, died in March.

  • 13 Aug 2018
