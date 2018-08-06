Giant male tortoise looking for love
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Giant male Galapagos tortoise looking for love

Dirk is a 70-year-old Galapagos tortoise and part of a European breeding programme.

The 160kg tortoise is the only male of the endangered species in the UK and has recently moved home to get to know three new partners.

  • 06 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Tortoise goes 350yd in six months