CCTV of man released after Abingdon stabbing
CCTV footage has been released after a woman walking her dog was stabbed in the stomach in a "random" attack.
The woman, who is in her 50s, was attacked on Thursday morning in Boxhill Park, near Clifton Drive, Abingdon, Oxfordshire.
Thames Valley Police said a man in the CCTV footage may have information that could help their enquiries.
25 Jul 2018
