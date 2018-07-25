CCTV
CCTV of man released after Abingdon stabbing

CCTV footage has been released after a woman walking her dog was stabbed in the stomach in a "random" attack.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was attacked on Thursday morning in Boxhill Park, near Clifton Drive, Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

Thames Valley Police said a man in the CCTV footage may have information that could help their enquiries.

