Black student aims to change Oxford
Varaidzo Kativhu is an Oxford University student and award-winning vlogger, who uses the name Miss Varz.

The black undergraduate, who has 4,000 followers on YouTube, is determined to increase the number of black and minority ethnic students at top universities.

  • 29 Jul 2018