The search is on for the next Oxford 'Soup Peddler'

The search is on for someone to take over the mantle of 'The Soup Peddler'.

Richard Brabin has been providing "hot and hearty" meals to the homeless in Oxford from a catering tricycle.

In the eight months since his story went viral, he has raised nearly £9,000 and given out 4,000 meals.

Now Richard is looking for someone to replace him.

  • 24 Jul 2018
