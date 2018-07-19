Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
When Nelson Mandela visited Oxford
It has been 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela, South Africa's first black president.
In 1997 he came to Oxford and was awarded the Freedom of the City.
-
19 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window