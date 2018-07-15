Video

A couple who have once again filled a World Cup sticker album with their own sketches of the players have been reflecting on their work as the tournament comes to a close.

Alex and Sian Pratchett, known as the "Panini Cheapskates", began drawing in the 2014 World Cup as they could not justify the cost of filling the album with official stickers.

Their efforts have won the Oxfordshire couple fans around the world.