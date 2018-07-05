Media player
Crowds at funeral for man 'with no friends'
More than 150 people have attended the funeral of a former RAF veteran who had no known family or friends.
The service for Raymond Burrows, 89, was delayed by more than six months as authorities searched for relatives.
It took place in Faringdon, Oxfordshire.
05 Jul 2018
