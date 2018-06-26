"Democracy isn't working for young people"
Hillary Clinton appeals to Oxford students

Hillary Clinton has said young people in Britain expressed "fear, disgust and a feeling of being let down" after the Brexit referendum.

The former US presidential candidate delivered a lecture to Oxford students at the Sheldonian Theatre.

She said she had high hopes for the future, and urged younger generations to get involved in politics.

