Surgeon helps thousands overcome tremors

Video

A neurosurgeon has helped 2,000 patients control their tremors after implanting electrodes in their brains.

Professor Tipu Azi, who works at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, introduced the technique to Britain in the 1990s.

He works with patients who have conditions such as Parkinson's, who can control their movements when the electrodes are turned on.

