Walking without pain thanks to electricity

A mobile phone app is being developed to help patients living with pain caused by damage to their nervous system.

A wire can be inserted into the body that generates remotely controlled electrical pulses.

The John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford can already provide an iPod with an app that make the technology easier to use.

The operation appears in a BBC programme called 'How the NHS Changed Our World' on BBC One in the south at 7:00pm on Wednesday June 20