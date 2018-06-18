Media player
'I'm a head teacher and champion weightlifter'
Paula Phillips is a primary school head teacher - and a champion weightlifter.
She hasn't looked back since taking up the sport about 18 months ago.
And her pupils think "it's quite cool," she says.
18 Jun 2018
