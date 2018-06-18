Headteacher - and champion weightlifter
'I'm a head teacher and champion weightlifter'

Paula Phillips is a primary school head teacher - and a champion weightlifter.

She hasn't looked back since taking up the sport about 18 months ago.

And her pupils think "it's quite cool," she says.

