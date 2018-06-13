Media player
Witney fire: Smoke visible over town
Police have advised Witney residents to stay indoors and keep all windows and doors closed after a fire broke out at a breakers' yard.
West End has been completely closed off, as well as Bridge Street, Wood Green and Hailey Road.
