Witney fire: Smoke visible over town
Police have advised Witney residents to stay indoors and keep all windows and doors closed after a fire broke out at a breakers' yard.

West End has been completely closed off, as well as Bridge Street, Wood Green and Hailey Road.

  • 13 Jun 2018
