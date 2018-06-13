Witney fire: Eyewitnesses look on
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Witney fire: Eyewitnesses look on

Plumes of "thick, black, acrid" smoke have been visible over Witney as fire crews tackle a blaze.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said West End has been completely closed off, as well as Bridge Street, Wood Green and Hailey Road.

  • 13 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Crews tackle breakers yard fire