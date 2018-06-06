Tourette's boy is 'not making it up'
Video

Tourette's boy is 'not making it up'

A family with two sons with the neurological condition Tourette's have suffered online abuse since appearing in a TV documentary.

But the Davies-Monks from Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire, are determined to carry on and fight the stigma.

  • 06 Jun 2018
