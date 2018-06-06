Media player
Tourette's boy is 'not making it up'
A family with two sons with the neurological condition Tourette's have suffered online abuse since appearing in a TV documentary.
But the Davies-Monks from Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire, are determined to carry on and fight the stigma.
06 Jun 2018
