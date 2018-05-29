Video

A charity is seeking help to support 20 cats found on a compost heap in a field.

Cats Protection was contacted by a member of the public who saw the group near Bicester, Oxfordshire, and was concerned for their welfare.

Many of the animals were severely dehydrated and among the group were six kittens hiding in a container.

The charity said it needs up to £250 to treat each cat, depending on the severity of the case, and has begun a fundraising appeal.