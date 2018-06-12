Anorexia: 'My horse saved me'
'My horse saved me from anorexia'

Jo Corfield battled with anorexia for 30 years.

It was on finding horse Bronwen that she was finally able to shake the disease.

Now she's using horses to help others.

For details of organisations which offer advice and support with eating disorders, visit bbc.co.uk/actionline

